[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.373.3573
***********************Update All Lanes Are Now Open********************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – All eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road are closed due to a traffic accident.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.
Authority: Capt. RB Culler, Watch Commander
Be the first to comment on "Update 01 05 2017 Sandy Ridge at W Market.docx"