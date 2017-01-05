Update 01 05 2017 Sandy Ridge at W Market.docx

January 5, 2017 8:20 am

***********************Update All Lanes Are Now Open********************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – All eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road are closed due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

Authority: Capt. RB Culler, Watch Commander




