[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.373.3573

***********************Update All Lanes Are Now Open********************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – All eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road are closed due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

Authority: Capt. RB Culler, Watch Commander







Update-01-05-2017-Sandy-Ridge-at-W-Market.docx