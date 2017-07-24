Two People Shot Outside Grocery Store 07242017.doc

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2017 ) – Greensboro police responded to 1628 Willow Road at approximately 5:47 p.m. today after being dispatched to a call of shots fired.

Arriving officers learned that one adult male had been shot in the leg, and another had been shot in the hand. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Moses Cone Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Police are in the early stages of investigating the shooting outside the Neighborhood Grocery Store. They are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting, nor do they know the connection between any of the parties involved. The suspect and vehicle descriptions are vague

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

