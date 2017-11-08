TrafficadvisarFreemanmill rd

Traffic Advisory

Greensboro, NC (November 8, 2017)

Please be advised Northbound Freeman Mill Rd from Randleman Rd to Florida St. will be closed due to a traffic accident involving injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes

