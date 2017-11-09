Traffic Advisory W Friiendly Ave 10 11 2017 Update

Update:

The closure is between East Wendover Avenue and Summit Avenue.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 09, 2017) – All lanes of traffic on southbound US 29 , are closed due to an accident involving injuries.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

