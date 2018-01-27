Traffic Advisory US 29 southbound 01272018

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2018) 2:53 AM – US 29 all southbound lanes from 16th Street to Textile Drive are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.
