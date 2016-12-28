Traffic Advisory US 220 S at Creekridge Rd.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 27, 2016) – Due to a motor vehicle accident, the off ramp from US 220 South to Creekridge Road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

Authority: Lt. SA Morton, Watch Commander

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

12-27-2016-Traffic-Advisory-US-220-S-at-Creekridge-off-ramp.doc