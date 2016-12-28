Traffic Advisory US 220 S at Creekridge Rd.

December 28, 2016 12:28 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 27, 2016) – Due to a motor vehicle accident, the off ramp from US 220 South to Creekridge Road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

Authority: Lt. SA Morton, Watch Commander

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

doc icon 12-27-2016-Traffic-Advisory-US-220-S-at-Creekridge-off-ramp.doc

