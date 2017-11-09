Traffic Advisory update11092017

UPDATE:
Greensboro, NC ( November 9, 2017 ) All lanes of Freeman Mill Road are now open.
Traffic Advisory
Please be advised northbound Freeman Mill Road from Randleman Road to Florida Street, will be closed due to a traffic accident involving injuries.
Motorist are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes.
