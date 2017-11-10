Traffic Advisory Update US 29

Update:
US 29 is now open.
Update:
The closure is between East Wendover Avenue and Summit Avenue.
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 09, 2017) – All lanes of traffic on southbound US 29 , are closed due to an accident involving injuries.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.
