TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE

ALL LANES OF HWY 29 NORTH ARE NOW OPEN
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2017) Due to a multiple vehicle accident, 29 north is closed down between Phillips Avenue and 16th Street. Traffic is being diverted.
Please advise motorist to use alternate routes.
=======================================================
