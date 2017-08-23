TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE

ALL LANES OF HWY 29 NORTH ARE NOW OPEN

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2017) Due to a multiple vehicle accident, 29 north is closed down between Phillips Avenue and 16th Street. Traffic is being diverted.

Please advise motorist to use alternate routes.

=======================================================

