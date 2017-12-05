Traffic advisory South English

Traffic Advisory

Greensboro, NC (December 5, 2017)

Please be advised both north and south bound lanes of South English St between Spencer St and Everitt St will be down shut down due to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian with injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes

