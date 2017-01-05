Traffic Advisory Sandy Ridge Rd. at W Market St.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – All eastbound lanes of West Market Street at Sandy Ridge Road are closed due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

