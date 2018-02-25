Traffic Advisory Martin Luther Drive 02242018×2 update

Update:
All lanes of Martin Luther King Drive are now open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2018) 1015 PM – 10-15 P.M. All lanes of Martin Luther King Drive are closed between Tuscaloosa Street and Broad Avenue, due to an assault investigation. Emergency
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area and/or use alternate routes.
