Traffic Advisory I-40 WB between Merritt Dr. and Patterson St.

December 31, 2016 8:34 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 31, 2016) – Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-40 Westbound between Merritt Drive and Patterson Street due to a motor vehicle accident with minor injuries. Westbound I-40 is down to one lane Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes of travel.

Authority: Lt. JH Marsh, Watch Commander

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
