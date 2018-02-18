Traffic Advisory Eugene st 021818

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – Eugene St North bound between Market St and Washington St will be closed all day for construction. Eugene St Southbound will be down to one lane of travel. Northbound traffic will have to find an alternate route.

Dolph Everest/Watch Operations

