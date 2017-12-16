Traffic Advisory E Cone Blvd 12162017

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 16, 2017) – Westbound lanes of traffic on East Cone Blvd. between Wynnewood Drive and Holly Drive are closed due to an accident involving downed power lines.

Duke Energy has been notified

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.