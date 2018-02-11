Traffic Advisory Burlington Rd update 02112018

Update:
All lanes of traffic are now open.
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2018) 7:15 PM – Burlington Road between Ward Road and Aunt Mary Avenue is closed due to a structure fire.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area and/or use alternate routes.
=======================================================
