Traffic Advisory 3600 block of Yanceyville St 11242017

GREENSBORO, NC (November 24, 2017) – All lanes of traffic in the 3600 block Yanceyville Street, between Spry St and Rankin Road are shut down , due to a structure fire.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.
