Traffic Advisory 3600 block of Yanceyville St 11242017

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 28, 2017) – The northbound lanes of traffic on Yanceyville Street, between American Legion Street and Sixteenth Street are shut down ,due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

