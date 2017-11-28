Traffic Advisory 3600 block of Yanceyville St 11242017

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 28, 2017) – The northbound lanes of traffic on Yanceyville Street, between American Legion Street and Sixteenth Street are shut down ,due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.