Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 28, 2017) – The northbound lanes of traffic on Yanceyville Street, between American Legion Street and Sixteenth Street are shut down ,due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Traffic Advisory 3600 block of Yanceyville St 11242017"