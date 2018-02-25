Traffic Advisory: 29N back open

*****UPDATE: US 29 N IS OPEN*****

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2018) – All lanes Northbound lanes of 29 at East Market Street are closed at this time due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time. Traffic is being diverted at Gate City Blvd.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

