Traffic Advisory 10312017

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 31, 2017) – Due to a motor Vehicle crash at Four Seasons Blvd. and Vanstory Street, a power outage has occurred. The outage has affected traffic signals from Groometown Road to West Florida Street along the Gate City Blvd. corridor as well as power for several blocks on north and south of Gate City Blvd.

Duke Power is on the Scene and are at the present working to restore service and is estimating partial restoration by 5:00 am.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

