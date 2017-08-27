Traffic Advisory 08 27 2017 I-85 NB

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 27, 2017 11:19 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2017) -All Lanes of I-85 N bypass., at Youngs Mill Rd. is closed due to a vehicle fire. Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 08-27-2017-Traffic-Advisory-85NB.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Traffic Advisory 08 27 2017 I-85 NB"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow