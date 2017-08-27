Traffic Advisory 08 27 2017 I-85 NB

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2017) -All Lanes of I-85 N bypass., at Youngs Mill Rd. is closed due to a vehicle fire. Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

