Traffic Advisory 08 22 2017 US-29 NB at Wendover Ave.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2017) -Northbound US-29 near Wendover Avenue is closed due to a traffic accident with injuries. Traffic is being diverted onto Gatewood Avenue. Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

