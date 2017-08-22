Traffic Advisory 08 22 2017 US-29 NB at Wendover Ave.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 22, 2017 4:05 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2017) -Northbound US-29 near Wendover Avenue is closed due to a traffic accident with injuries. Traffic is being diverted onto Gatewood Avenue. Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 08-22-2017-Traffic-Advisory-29NB.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Traffic Advisory 08 22 2017 US-29 NB at Wendover Ave."

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow