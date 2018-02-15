Traffic Advisory 02/15/2018 W Meadowview Rd.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – Due to a vehicle accident with injuries, West Meadowview Road between Emerald Drive and Vanstory Street is closed to traffic.

Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.