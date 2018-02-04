Traffic Advisory 01-19-2018 w gate city

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 4, 2018 10:09 am

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4 ,2018) – The 200-Block of Liberty Road between Old Liberty Road and Pleasant Garden Road is currently closed due to the Fire Department working a structure fire , citizens are advised to use an alternate route .

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-01-19-2018-w-gate-city.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Traffic Advisory 01-19-2018 w gate city"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*