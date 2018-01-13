Traffic Advisory 01/13/2018 New Garden and Bryan Blvd.

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2018) – Due to a vehicle accident with injuries, all lanes of New Garden Road at Bryan Boulevard are closed. Eastbound traffic from New Garden Road is being diverted onto Horse Pen Creek Road or Bryan Boulevard.
Please exercise caution when approaching the area and be prepared to use alternate routes.
