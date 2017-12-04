traffic advisaryebessemer

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 4, 2017) – All lanes are closed in the 2900 block of East Bessemer Avenue between Sykes and Delancy Street due to an accident with power lines down. Duke Power has been notified and are responding.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

