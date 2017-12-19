Too deep in debt, City Council being asked to put Performing Arts Center into hock to secure funding

Hat tip: Jeff Sykes

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro City Council is being asked to pass a resolution at tonight’s meeting authorizing another $3 million for the construction of the Tanger Center for Performing Arts and another resolution to put the center into hock to procure the funding.

Not counting the interest the city will pay on the financing, this brings the taxpayer contribution to $43 million. With another $42 million pledged from private sources, the total now is $85 million.

The cost of the center keeps going up and has risen from initial estimates of $38 million, to $60 million (with $20 million from taxpayers) to $65 million (with $30 million from taxpayers), to $78 million (with $40 million from taxpayers) and now to $85 million with $43 million from taxpayers although, even that figure is exposed as likely deficient as a second resolution on council’s agenda for tonight authorizes the city to borrow $48 million for the center, another $8 million beyond the current taxpayer obligation.

That resolution also asks council to put the Performing Arts Center up as collateral for the $48 million in limited obligation bonds the city will issue to finance the project. Limited obligation bonds usually require a city to pay a higher interest rate as their repayment is not as secure as general obligation bonds. General obligation bonds usually have lower interest because they are secured by the full faith and credit of the city and the interest is tax deductible for investors who buy such bonds.

Another resolution on tonight’s council agenda is described as a “Resolution Making Certain Findings And Determinations Regarding The Proposed Financing And Refinancing Of A New Performing Arts Center.” It says that the city cannot issue general obligation bonds for the financing because it has too much general obligation debt and, even if that were paid down, voters would have to approve it and, as the resolution says: “There can be no assurances that the issuance of general obligation bonds to finance and refinance the Project would be approved by the voters.”

So, in order to get around voter approval of the financing, the city will enter into a higher interest bond agreement with PNC bank that will have the city grant a lien on the center to PNC bank:

“If the City enters into the proposed Agreement, it will secure its obligations thereunder by executing and delivering a deed of trust granting a lien on all or a portion of the site of the Project, together with all improvements or fixtures located or to be located thereon, subject to permitted encumbrances.”

Let’s keep our fingers crossed. While the resolution says, “No valorem tax rate increase is currently expected to be necessary to pay principal of and interest on the Bonds,” if the City is faced with a situation where it faces default on the debt, it will either have to forfeit the Performing Arts Center to its creditors and suffer a blow to its credit rating or it will have to raise taxes.

From the City Council resolution (emphasis added):

(e) Entering into the Trust Agreement and issuing the Bonds pursuant thereto is preferable to a general obligation bond and revenue bond issue in that (i) the City does not have sufficient constitutional authority to issue non-voted general obligation bonds pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the North Carolina Constitution because the City has not retired a sufficient amount of general obligation debt in the preceding fiscal year to issue a sufficient amount of general obligation bonds for the financing and refinancing of the Project; (ii) the nature of the financing does not allow for the issuance of revenue bonds to finance and refinance the Project; (iii) the cost of financing and refinancing the Project exceeds the amount to be prudently provided from currently available appropriations and unappropriated fund balances; (iv) the circumstances existing require that funds be available to finance and refinance the Project as soon as practicable and the time required for holding an election for the issuance of voted general obligation bonds pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the North Carolina Constitution and the Local Government Bond Act will delay the Project by several months; and (v) there can be no assurances that the issuance of general obligation bonds to finance and refinance the Project would be approved by the voters and the current interest rate environment dictates the financing and refinancing of the Project be accomplished in a timely and expedient manner.