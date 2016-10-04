Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announce “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” coming to Greensboro Coliseum

[GCCVERT]
GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SUPERSTARS tIM mCGRAW AND fAITH HILL
announce “SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR 2017”
New 65-city tour, coming to Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017
celebrates 10th anniversary of record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour
Pre-sale tickets begin Friday, Oct. 7th
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 14
NASHVILLE (October 5, 2016) – Last night, during a surprise performance at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” kicking off in New Orleans on April 7, 2017. The 65-city tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour, the highest-grossing country music tour of all time, and the first time Faith Hill has toured since 2007.
Ticket pre-sales for the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 show at Greensboro Coliseum begin Friday, Oct. 7th and tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com
“We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show,” said Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
McGraw and Hill have been dominating the music charts since the early ‘90s. They began touring together in 2000 in their record-breaking “Soul2Soul” tour, becoming that year’s top grossing and most successful U.S. tour. Their success continued in 2006-2007 when “Soul2Soul II” returned to the road, which was the most attended tour of the year in any musical genre and remains the highest grossing multi-year North American tour in country music history.
McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 41 #1 singles. He’s won three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Music Awards, three People’s Choice Awards and numerous other honors. His iconic career achievements include being named the BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres, having the Most Played Song of the Decade for all music genres with “Something Like That,” and being the only artist to score two sets of three simultaneous top 20 Billboard Country Airplay hits. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending over 10 weeks at #1 (“Live Like You Were Dying” and “Over and Over”). His recent multi-chart number 1 single “Humble and Kind,” off his Damn Country Music album is his 59th release to hit top 10 or better. His critically-acclaimed acting skills were highlighted in the award-winning movies “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side,” and he will be appearing in the movie “The Shack” next year.
Hill is one of the top-selling and most-awarded female artists of all time. In addition to multiple nominations and five Grammy Awards, she has won an impressive 12 ACM Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, four People’s Choice Awards and three CMA Awards. She has consistently broken chart records with 14 #1 singles and multiple albums topping both the Billboard Top 100 and Country charts. She has six certified multi-platinum studio albums and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “Soul2Soul: The World” Dates
Check local listings for on-sale information
Date
City
Venue
April 7, 2017
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Arena
April 9, 2017
Tupelo, MS
Bancorp South Arena
April 20, 2017
N. Charleston, SC
N Charleston Coliseum
April 21, 2017
Birmingham, AL
Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 22, 2017
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
April 27, 2017
St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center
April 28, 2017
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
April 29, 2017
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 4, 2017
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
May 5, 2017
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun
May 11, 2017
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
May 12, 2017
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 13, 2017
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 18, 2017
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
May 19, 2017
Bozeman, MT
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
May 25, 2017
Boise, ID
Taco Bell Arena
May 26, 2017
Portland, OR
Moda Center
May 27, 2017
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
May 30, 2017
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
June 2, 2017
Calgary, AB
Scotiabank Saddledome
June 3, 2017
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
June 4, 2017
Saskatoon, SK
SaskTel Centre
June 7, 2017
Winnipeg, MB
MTS Centre
June 9, 2017
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 10, 2017
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
June 15, 2017
Moline, IL
Iwireless Center
June 16, 2017
Milwaukee, WI
BMO Bradley Harris Arena
June 17, 2017
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
June 22, 2017
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
June 23, 2017
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
July 7, 2017
Boston, MA
TD Garden
July 14, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
July 21, 2017
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
July 23, 2017
San Diego, CA
Valley View Casino Center
July 28, 2017
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
July 29, 2017
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
August 1, 2017
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
August 3, 2017
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
August 4, 2017
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
August 17, 2017
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
August 18, 2017
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
August 24, 2017
Fargo, ND
Fargodome
August 25, 2017
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
August 31, 2017
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
September 2, 2017
Cincinnati, OH
US Bank Arena
September 7, 2017
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
September 8, 2017
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
September 14, 2017
Knoxville, TN
Thompson Boling Arena
September 15, 2017
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
September 16, 2017
Jacksonville, FL
Veterans Memorial
September 21, 2017
Wichita, KS
InTrust Bank Arena
September 22, 2017
Omaha, NE
CenturyLink Center
September 23, 2017
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
September 27, 2017
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 29, 2017
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
September 30, 2017
Bakersfield, CA
Rabobank Arena
October 5, 2017
San Antonio, TX
AT & T Center
October 6, 2017
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
October 7, 2017
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
October 12, 2017
Pittsburgh, PA
Consol Energy Center
October 13, 2017
Washington, DC
Verizon Center
October 14, 2017
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
October 19, 2017
Sunrise, FL
BB&T Center
October 20, 2017
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
October 26, 2017
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
October 27, 2017
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Centre
For more information, please visit www.Soul2SoulTour.com
# # #
SOCIAL MEDIA:
@TheTimMcGraw
@FaithHill
#Soul2Soul
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
