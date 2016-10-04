Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announce “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” coming to Greensboro Coliseum

[GCCVERT]

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING SUPERSTARS tIM mCGRAW AND fAITH HILL

announce “SOUL2SOUL THE WORLD TOUR 2017”

New 65-city tour, coming to Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

celebrates 10th anniversary of record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour

Pre-sale tickets begin Friday, Oct. 7th

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 14

NASHVILLE (October 5, 2016) – Last night, during a surprise performance at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced “Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017” kicking off in New Orleans on April 7, 2017. The 65-city tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour, the highest-grossing country music tour of all time, and the first time Faith Hill has toured since 2007.

Ticket pre-sales for the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 show at Greensboro Coliseum begin Friday, Oct. 7th and tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com , charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

“We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show,” said Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

McGraw and Hill have been dominating the music charts since the early ‘90s. They began touring together in 2000 in their record-breaking “Soul2Soul” tour, becoming that year’s top grossing and most successful U.S. tour. Their success continued in 2006-2007 when “Soul2Soul II” returned to the road, which was the most attended tour of the year in any musical genre and remains the highest grossing multi-year North American tour in country music history.

McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 41 #1 singles. He’s won three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Music Awards, three People’s Choice Awards and numerous other honors. His iconic career achievements include being named the BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres, having the Most Played Song of the Decade for all music genres with “Something Like That,” and being the only artist to score two sets of three simultaneous top 20 Billboard Country Airplay hits. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending over 10 weeks at #1 (“Live Like You Were Dying” and “Over and Over”). His recent multi-chart number 1 single “Humble and Kind,” off his Damn Country Music album is his 59th release to hit top 10 or better. His critically-acclaimed acting skills were highlighted in the award-winning movies “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side,” and he will be appearing in the movie “The Shack” next year.

Hill is one of the top-selling and most-awarded female artists of all time. In addition to multiple nominations and five Grammy Awards, she has won an impressive 12 ACM Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, four People’s Choice Awards and three CMA Awards. She has consistently broken chart records with 14 #1 singles and multiple albums topping both the Billboard Top 100 and Country charts. She has six certified multi-platinum studio albums and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “Soul2Soul: The World” Dates

Date

City

Venue

April 7, 2017

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Arena

April 9, 2017

Tupelo, MS

Bancorp South Arena

April 20, 2017

N. Charleston, SC

N Charleston Coliseum

April 21, 2017

Birmingham, AL

Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 22, 2017

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

April 27, 2017

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

April 28, 2017

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

April 29, 2017

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 4, 2017

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

May 5, 2017

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun

May 11, 2017

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

May 12, 2017

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 13, 2017

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 18, 2017

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

May 19, 2017

Bozeman, MT

Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 25, 2017

Boise, ID

Taco Bell Arena

May 26, 2017

Portland, OR

Moda Center

May 27, 2017

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

May 30, 2017

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

June 2, 2017

Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Saddledome

June 3, 2017

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

June 4, 2017

Saskatoon, SK

SaskTel Centre

June 7, 2017

Winnipeg, MB

MTS Centre

June 9, 2017

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 10, 2017

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

June 15, 2017

Moline, IL

Iwireless Center

June 16, 2017

Milwaukee, WI

BMO Bradley Harris Arena

June 17, 2017

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

June 22, 2017

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

June 23, 2017

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

July 7, 2017

Boston, MA

TD Garden

July 14, 2017

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

July 21, 2017

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

July 23, 2017

San Diego, CA

Valley View Casino Center

July 28, 2017

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

July 29, 2017

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

August 1, 2017

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

August 3, 2017

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

August 4, 2017

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

August 17, 2017

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

August 18, 2017

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

August 24, 2017

Fargo, ND

Fargodome

August 25, 2017

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

August 31, 2017

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

September 2, 2017

Cincinnati, OH

US Bank Arena

September 7, 2017

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

September 8, 2017

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

September 14, 2017

Knoxville, TN

Thompson Boling Arena

September 15, 2017

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 16, 2017

Jacksonville, FL

Veterans Memorial

September 21, 2017

Wichita, KS

InTrust Bank Arena

September 22, 2017

Omaha, NE

CenturyLink Center

September 23, 2017

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

September 27, 2017

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 29, 2017

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

September 30, 2017

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Arena

October 5, 2017

San Antonio, TX

AT & T Center

October 6, 2017

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

October 7, 2017

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

October 12, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA

Consol Energy Center

October 13, 2017

Washington, DC

Verizon Center

October 14, 2017

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

October 19, 2017

Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center

October 20, 2017

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

October 26, 2017

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

October 27, 2017

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Centre

For more information, please visit www.Soul2SoulTour.com .

