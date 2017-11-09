FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

@ACCWBB

ACC Women’s Basketball: Ticket Books on Sale Friday for 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Ticket books for all 14 games are $99

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ticket books for the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, to be held Feb. 28 – March 4 at Greensboro Coliseum, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

“We’re back, and we could not be more excited to return to Tournament Town and to the Greensboro Coliseum – our long time home – for the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament,” said ACC Senior Associate Commissioner Nora Lynn Finch. “There is quite a bit of buzz surrounding the start of the season, and we know that buzz will build throughout the season and into the postseason. The avid support our fans provide at our tournament is second to none, and we look forward to another exciting tournament with nail biting finishes in front of a packed house in Greensboro in March.”

Books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament, are $99 each.

Ticket books may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com , via Ticketmaster’s charge-by-phone network at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Coliseum box office.

The 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 18th year the Coliseum has played host to the event, the most of any venue.

For more information on ACC women’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC women’s basketball on Twitter @accwbb.

EVENT: 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Championship

VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum

TICKET PRICES: $99 book (all games)

First Round – Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game 1: Seed #12 vs Seed #13 – 1 p.m.

Game 2: Seed #10 vs Seed #15 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Seed #11 vs Seed #14 – 6:30 p.m.

Second Round – Thursday, March 1

Game 4: Seed #5 vs Game 1 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 5: Seed #8 vs Seed #9 – 2 p.m.

Game 6: Seed #7 vs Game 2 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 7: Seed #6 vs Game 3 winner – 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 2

Game 8: Seed #4 vs Game 4 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 9: Seed #1 vs Game 5 winner – 2 p.m.

Game 10: Seed #2 vs Game 6 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 11: Seed #3 vs Game 7 winner – 8 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 3

Game 12: Semifinal 1 – 12 p.m.

Game 13: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 6

Game 14: Winners of semifinal contests – 2 p.m.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.