For Immediate Release: February 19, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: African American Wax Museums,

Magnet Forums and Ukulele National Anthem

Tuesday, February 20

Western Middle’s First Day, (Western Middle, 401 College Road, Greensboro) – It’s the school’s first day in a new building. Their red carpet welcome will include Western High’s drumline and cheerleaders. The school will also host its first basketball tournament in its new auditorium at 5 p.m.

Penn-Griffin Performance, noon-1 p.m. (Burford Auditorium, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington St., High Point) – The League of Women Voters will hold its monthly meeting at the historic school. William Penn alumna Mary Lou Blakeney, one of 26 students who staged the Feb. 11, 1960 sit-in in High Point, is the keynote speaker. The program will also include performances from the school’s dance, theater, harp, orchestra and band students.

Magnet Forum, 6-7 p.m. (GCS Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – Parents, students and other community members are invited to give their input about the role and direction of the district’s magnet programs at two public forums this week. The district seeks the public’s input on all of its elementary, middle and high school options, as well as how the choice program functions overall. A team from Magnet Schools of America is visiting and reviewing each of the district’s 54 magnet programs this week.

Thursday, February 22

Kirkman Park Goes Digital, 1-2:15 p.m. (Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 North Centennial St., High Point) – Kirkman Park is hosting a Digital Learning Workshop. Students in third through fifth grades will engage in STEM and digital learning activities such as coding, video creation, makerspace, 3D printing and more.

African American Cultural Extravaganza, 5-7 p.m. (Oak View Elementary, 614 Oak View Road, High Point) – Oak View students will present an interactive “wax museum,” in which they will portray various African American historic figures. Guests can rotate between areas, which will showcase music, dance, drumming, art, storytelling and more. Food trucks will also serve food for purchase. Contact: Courtney Copeland, school counselor, (336) 819-2935.

Historical Wax Museum, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Peck 1601 West Florida St., Greensboro) – Peck Elementary will also celebrate the achievements of African-Americans throughout history with its own wax museum. Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders have researched African-American activists, entertainers, sports figures, scientists and inventors to portray. Parents and guests are encouraged to bring dollars and change to make the figures come to life.

Magnet Forum, 6-7 p.m. (GCS Board Room, 900 West English Road, High Point) – Parents, students and other community members are invited to give their input about the role and direction of the district’s magnet programs at two public forums this week. The district seeks the public’s input on all of its elementary, middle and high school options, as well as how the choice program functions overall. A team from Magnet Schools of America is visiting and reviewing each of the district’s 54 magnet programs this week.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (GCS Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – GCS Board of Education will meet. Agenda can be found here .

Friday, February 23

Guilford County Legislative Delegation Luncheon and Meeting, 11:30 a.m. (Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro) – The Board of Education and Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D. will meet the Guilford County Legislative Delegation for a networking opportunity and special briefing on issues affecting GCS schools.

Ukulele Club Performs National Anthem, 7 p.m. (Greensboro Swarm basketball game, the Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Comlex, 1921 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro) – Gibsonville Elementary’s Ukulele Club will perform the National Anthem to kick-off the Greensboro Swarm’s home game against Grand Rapids.

ADDITIONAL STORY IDEA: Northwest Middle students involved in the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Club have decided to adopt one random act of kindness project per month. This month, their kindness extends beyond their community. Their project, called “Love Letters,” is an effort to collect letters for students who are chronically ill in hospitals. Northwest students not only designed handmade cards for children at Duke Children’s Hospital, but they were personally delivered this Thursday (Feb. 22) by an FCCLA member who goes there for appointments.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

