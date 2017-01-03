Stubborn and wrong; News & Record rejects facts

by Roch Smith, Jr.

The News & Record incorrectly reported the number of homicides in Greensboro for 2016. In a depressing display, its staff have turned reality on its head in order to refuse to acknowledge the error, ignoring police records and offering unfounded assertions in a stubborn and unjustified defense of their error.

GREENSBORO, NC — In an article that appeared on the front page of Sunday’s print edition titled ‘2016 marked by increase in slayings in Guilford County‘, reporter Sarah Newell Williamson wrote that there were 36 homicides in Greensboro. This is demonstrably wrong. But worse than making a mistake is the reaction of the News & Record to having it brought to their attention.

In her article, Williamson wrote this:

– Greensboro: 36 homicides; 12 resolved

– High Point: six homicides; three resolved

A Homicide is a Homicide

Having been keeping track of the number of homicides myself, I recognized William’s report of 36 for 2016 as erroneous. So I wrote to her:

According to police records, there were 39 homicides in Greensboro in 2016, not the 36 you report. Cordially,

Roch

She replied:

I believe the data for the other three includes one that was cleared as self-defense and two others that were considered justified police shootings.

One would hope for more certainty from the reporter of a front page story than “I believe.” In fact, anybody paying attention would have immediately questioned the notion that there were two police shootings last year. The actual one was headline news for days, a second one should have been just as memorable, especially to a local reporter—one would think.

Even if “cleared” as self-defense or as a justified police shooting (of which there was one, not two), that does not remove those killings from the classification as homicide, which is, by definition, death at the hands of another, a fact Williams acknowledges when she writes in comparing 2016 homicides to 2015 homicides:

By comparison, 37 people died at the hands of another person in 2015.

A homicide is a homicide even if eventually found to be justified.

Says who?

The Greensboro Police Department, that’s who.

Greensboro Police Department Documents Homicides

Here are the 2016 homicides from the Greensboro Police Department through December 20, 2016.

Document: greensboro-2016-homicides

Titled “2016 Homicides,” the record documents 37 homicides through December 20, 2016, including the officer involved shooting.

There were two more homicides on Christmas Eve, December 24th. Here are the official Greensboro Police Department press releases reporting those final two homicides of the year, each reporting, in the words of the police, a “homicide.”

Document: updated-homicide-5606-old-fox-trl-12-24-16

Document: updated-homicide-1700-block-luray-dr-12-24-16

Thirty-seven homicides through December 20th and two on December 24th, that’s thirty-nine. That’s not from me, that’s from the police and you can click and see for yourself.

That these 39 homicides are documented by the police matters because of the indefensible push back the News & Record offered as an excuse for not acknowledging its mistake.

I received an email from the News & Record Digital Content Director Kymberli Hagelberg saying “We stand by the number reported in the story,” and scolding me for copying my emails to the news director and station manager for WGHP who had posted the News & Record story on its website. Hagelberg wrote:

It’s not necessary to do so unless a correction is warranted. If one is needed on a story, you can be certain that we will take care of it.

What I’ve become certain of is that the News & Record will fight tooth and nail to avoid acknowledging erroneous reporting as further discussion with Hagelberg proved.

Turning Facts on Their Head

Thinking that all she needed was to see empirical data, the police records, I sent the police records and links to police reports of the additional homicides to Hagelberg.

Instead of acknowledging what was right in front of her face, that the police had classified 39 deaths as homicides, she turned the facts on their head and accused me of classifying as homicides deaths that the police had not, even though it was police documents that were reporting 39 homicides.

Hi Roch: It is clear that you are classifying some deaths as homicides that the police and the prosecutors do not. We stand by Sarah’s reporting which is based on the police and DA’s classifications of the deaths. I’ve spoken to my managing editor and he agrees. Sincerely, Kymberli

This is really discouraging coming from a journalism professional. Faced with documentation from the police where it is they—the police—who report 39 homicides, Hagelberg puts up an unsubstantiated and ridiculous defense saying that I used some personal classification instead of the police’s when, in cold hard reality, I used the police data and it was the News & Record who did exactly what Hagelberg accused me of doing. It was the News & Record who made up their own definition of homicide and applied it to skew the number they reported, reporting fewer homicides than there actually were.

That Hagelberg could refute police reports of homicides as not being based on police classifications is shocking. It suggests an ability and willingness to ignore and distort the facts that is disturbing for someone in her capacity.

Wrong is Wrong, Fake is Fake

Here is the sad part, if you are not already shaking your head. I challenged Hagelberg to tell me which three of the 39 deaths classified by police as homicides were not homicides. She did not reply. Here is why: because, although two of them may have been justifiable homicides, they were still homicides — again, that’s not me, that’s what the police records say.

What about the third? If the News & Record had bothered to take a breath and take a look instead of jumping right into a full court press in a stubborn unyielding defense, if they had bothered to just take a look at the data, they would have seen that the third missing homicide in their report came as a result of attributing one that occurred in Greensboro to High Point.

From the Williamson article:

Victim: Christopher Keith Daly, 33, of 3815 Eagles View Court, High Point, Dec. 24.

Details: Stabbed while at a gathering at 5606 Old Fox Trail in Greensboro following a dispute.

Although the victim was from High Point, the killing occurred in Greensboro. This appears to be one of the erroneous six Williamson reported as High Point homicides. So she not only got the Greensboro number wrong, her number for High Point was wrong too.

It is clear the New & Record made mistakes in their story. It is clear that the responsible thing to do is to report it — not just go into the article after everybody has already read it and quietly change the article so that nobody is any wiser. The N&R should write a new article that reports the right number.

Here is how the Washington Post just addressed some erroneous reporting this weekend. The Post published a new article that appeared in the current news stream with the correction explained.

The Post initially reported incorrectly that the country’s electric grid had been penetrated through a Vermont utility. After Burlington Electric released its statement saying that the potentially compromised laptop had not been connected to the grid, The Post immediately corrected its article and later added an editor’s note explaining the change.

I’m doubtful we’ll see anything as straightforward and honest from the News & Record, but it’s what a credible news organization would do.