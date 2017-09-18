[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: September 18, 2017

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Sternberger Elementary PTA Recognized for Excellence

The school was recognized for its Bullying Awareness campaign

Greensboro, N.C. – Sternberger Elementary has been awarded the title of 2017-2019 National PTA School of Excellence.

Selected for its collaboration with parents and community, Sternberger is one of just three schools in the state to receive the award.

Last year, the school distributed parent/teacher surveys to identify areas of development. Based on those surveys, Sternberger selected bullying awareness as its focus. Last March, the staff and parents organized a week of anti-bullying activities for Sternberger students. Activities included daily mini lessons and resources for students, school assemblies, a parent engagement meeting with UNCG’s Counseling Department and a four-week lunch and learn series for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Sternberger principal Lisa Williams said that as the program progressed, students became more aware of the early signs of bullying.

“Overall, they became more kind and sympathetic to the feelings of their peers. This collaboration with our PTA also provided tools to help our students understand what cyber bullying looks like, and how it feels,” Williams said. “It was a win-win, not only for our students, but also for our staff and parents.”

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323