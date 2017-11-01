

For Immediate Release: Nov. 1, 2017

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Staffing Specialist Named Employee of the Month

Co-workers call Beverly Neal a cheerleader and constant supporter

Greensboro, N.C. – When you’re having a bad day, Beverly Neal is the co-worker you need.

The staffing specialist and 16-year GCS employee spends most of her time helping principals find the right employees for their schools, but she’s never too busy to cheer up a colleague or help out with a project. It’s that positive spirit and supportive outlook that earned Neal the title of Employee of the Month for November 2017.

“I have witnessed firsthand how she goes out of her way to assist her principals and staff with any and all of their concerns,” says co-worker Kristie Barrow. “She creates an atmosphere at work that helps us all smile and do our best. When I need help, she stops what she is doing to make it a learning experience for me. Beverly sets the standard high for excellence, and we all are trying to be like Beverly.”

As Employee of the Month, Neal received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given more than $7,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of November, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

