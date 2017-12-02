CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tim Henshaw, Fire Marshal

Sprinkler System Saves Fully-Occupied Hotel

GREENSBORO, NC (December 2, 2017) – A Greensboro Fire Department Investigator is crediting a sprinkler system for extinguishing a fire caused by unattended smoking materials. Firefighters responded to In-Town Suites at 501 Americhase Drive on a fire in one of the guest rooms. Upon arrival, they found the sprinklers had activated and extinguished the fire, containing it to the room where it began, and protecting the other 132 guests.

The Greensboro Fire Department would like to remind residents of these important smoking safety tips:

* If you smoke, use only fire-safe cigarettes.

* Be alert: do not smoke if you are sleepy, have consumed alcohol, or medicine.

* If you smoke, smoke outside.

* Never smoke in bed.

* Never smoke where medical oxygen is used.

* Wherever you smoke, use deep, sturdy ashtrays. If ashtrays are not available, use a metal can or pail.

* Do not throw out cigarettes into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, mulch, leaves, and other similar items-they can easily catch fire.

* Before going to bed, check under furniture cushions and around places where people smoke for cigarette butts that may have fallen out of sight.

* Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials up high out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.

* Fires have occurred while e-cigarettes were being used, the battery was being charged, or the device was being transported.

Just as important, are these hotel/motel safety tips:

* When you enter your room, review the escape plan posted in your room. Take the time to find the exits and count the number of doors between your room and the exit.

* Make sure the exits are unlocked. If they are locked, report it to management right away.

* Keep your room key by your bed and take it with you if there is a fire.

* If the alarm sounds, leave right away, closing all doors behind you. Use the stairs – never use elevators during a fire.

* If you must escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to your exit.

