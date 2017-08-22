Silver Alert:Ms. Carolyn Olivia Jordan

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2017) At 2:30am on 08/21/2017, Ms. Carolyn Olivia Jordan was reported missing from 1802 Glenside Drive, Greensboro, NC.

Ms. Jordan has not returned to this location and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.

Ms. Jordan is described as a black female, brown eyes, short grey hair, 74 years of age, 5’7″, and 130 pounds. ***Photo attached***

Ms. Jordan was last seen wearing a pink dress and light blue sneakers.

She is believed to be driving a red 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, with a MD license plate 9CS3728. There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Ms. Jordan suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

###

Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Jordan is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

[CAROLYN]

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.