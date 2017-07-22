SILVER ALERT – MISSING PERSON

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 22, 2017 12:55 pm

SILVER ALERT

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2017) – On this date, officers responded to 4311 Trinity Ave, Apt #P, reference to a missing person.
Kenneth Jerome Baptiste, black male, 29 years old, 5’8″, 145 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo of a dragon on his left arm. Tattoo of an eagle globe anchor on his chest. Wears prescription glasses. Mr. Baptiste suffers from mental issues.
Attached is a picture of Mr. Baptiste.
If any person sees or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Baptiste, please contact 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

