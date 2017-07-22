SILVER ALERT
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2017) – On this date, officers responded to 4311 Trinity Ave, Apt #P, reference to a missing person.
Kenneth Jerome Baptiste, black male, 29 years old, 5’8″, 145 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo of a dragon on his left arm. Tattoo of an eagle globe anchor on his chest. Wears prescription glasses. Mr. Baptiste suffers from mental issues.
Attached is a picture of Mr. Baptiste.
If any person sees or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Baptiste, please contact 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "SILVER ALERT – MISSING PERSON"