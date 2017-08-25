Editor’s Note: In the attached photo, Margaret Walz (far right) receives the YWCA Greensboro’s Outstanding Community Partner Award.

[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: August 25, 2017

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

School Nutrition Manager Extends Service Beyond School

Margaret Walz receives the YWCA Outstanding Community Partner Award

Greensboro, N.C. – Margaret Walz isn’t just concerned about what students eat when they’re in school. She hopes they have access to nutritious food when they’re not in school too.

Walz, the nutrition manager at Western Guilford Middle School, received the YWCA Greensboro’s Outstanding Community Partner Award yesterday. Mary Coyne Wessling, retired Youth Services Coordinator for the YWCA, nominated Walz for the award. Walz coordinated food donations at her school for the YWCA’s Emergency Family Shelter numerous times. She and her staff also packed and loaded food for delivery.

“Each staff member expressed their satisfaction that this food would be going to families who needed it,” Coyne Wessling said in her nomination.

The food donated through the School Nutrition Department also helped feed students participating in the YWCA’s after-school program and social justice summer camp. About 30 students attend the after-school program each grading period. The emergency shelter serves about 30 people daily. The agency’s development coordinator, Rachel Blake, said they wished to recognize Walz’s compassion and dedication.

“We do appreciate her help and the help of the School Nutrition Department, as well as the many employees who have provided food for our participants,” she said. “The YWCA of Greensboro relies heavily on the kindness and work of individuals like Margaret Walz to provide vital services to families in Guilford County.”

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323