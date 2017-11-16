[Logo- without extra line]

For Immediate Release: Nov. 16, 2017

School Improvement Plans Open for Public Comment

Public can share feedback until Nov. 30

Greensboro, N.C. – The public is invited to share feedback on preliminary plans for improving school performance at 38 schools in GCS identified by the state as low-performing. Low-performing schools are those that received a school performance grade of a D or F and that met expected growth or did not meet expected growth. Only 10 of the 38 schools did not meet growth.

“School improvement is an important process for all of our schools,” says Chief Academic Officer Dr. Nakia Hardy. “Helping all schools succeed requires the work of the whole community, and we welcome their feedback and support.”

The district has been establishing a common curriculum, starting with the key area of literacy, in an effort to improve schools system-wide. Research shows that a common curriculum can have a strong, positive effect on student outcomes. Previously, schools had developed their own approaches and materials for teaching the standards for each grade level.

Draft plans were created by school leadership teams, which include parents, staff and the school principal. School improvement plans may be found here or on the school’s website.

The plans will be open for comment until Nov. 30. Revised plans will be shared with the board for approval at its Dec. 12 meeting and submitted to the Department of Public Instruction on Dec. 13.

To share feedback, email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to School Improvement Plan Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

