Robbery of Business Palermo Pizza 11182017

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2017) – On 11.18.2017 at 1215 a.m. – Police responded to the Palermo Pizza located at 5700 West Friendly Avenue , in reference to a robbery. The perpetrator was described as a tall male who entered through the rear door of the business and demanded money. The subject left through the back door with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect left the property in an unknown direction of travel.

There were no Injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

