Robbery of Business Karondas Sports Bar and Grill 11192017

GREENSBORO, NC (November 19, 2017) – On 11.19.2017 at 11:00 PM. – Police responded to the Karondas Sports Bar and Grille located at2036 Rankin Mill Road, in reference to a robbery. The perpetrator was described as a W/M 5′-9″ wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans with his face covered. He displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He fled through the rear door of the business into the wood line in an unknown direction of travel.

There were no Injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

