Robbery of Business 11062017 BP

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (November 6, 2017) – On 11.6.2017 at 1225 p.m. – Police responded to the BP station located at 628 Guilford College Road, in reference to a robbery of business. Upon arrival on the scene, the clerk reported that a young black male wearing dark clothing armed with a handgun demanding money from the register.

The suspect left the property in an awaiting vehicle in an unknown direction.

There were no Injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

