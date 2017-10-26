Robbery of business 10252017

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (October 25, 2017) – On 10.25.2017 at 1025 p.m. – Police responded to the Sandy Ridge Mart in reference to a robbery of business. Upon arrival on the scene, the clerk reported that a young black male had taken the money from the register.

The suspect was described as a young black male, approximately 6 feet tall, slim-build and wearing dark clothing with a black hoodie. The suspect left the scene by unknown means.

No weapon was seen and no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

