Press Release Update:Groometown Road now open

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

******All lanes of Groometown Road are now open******

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2017) – All lanes of Groometown Road are closed between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive due to a down utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.