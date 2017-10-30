Press Release Update:Groometown Road now open

******All lanes of Groometown Road are now open******

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2017) – All lanes of Groometown Road are closed between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive due to a down utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

