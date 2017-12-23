Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

Posted By: Greensboro 101 December 23, 2017 9:30 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

All lanes of southbound US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2017) – The southbound lanes of US 29 at E. Market Street are closed due to a hit and run involving no injuries and various debris in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.

