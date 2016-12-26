Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory N Elm Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (December 26, 2016) – All lanes of N. Elm Street at E. Smith Street are back open.
Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander
GREENSBORO, NC (December 26, 2016) – All lanes of N. Elm Street at E. Smith Street are closed due to a two-vehicle collision involving no injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to exercise caution.
Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander
