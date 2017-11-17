Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 17, 2017) – All lanes of I-40 are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (November 17, 2017) – I-40 westbound at Gallimore Diary Road are down to 2 lanes due to a two-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.
