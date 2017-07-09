Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – All lanes of westbound I-40 before the Sandy Ridge Road exit are back open.
Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – Two lanes of westbound I-40 before the Sandy Ridge Road exit will be closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to slow-down and exercise caution when traveling in this area.
Authority: Lt. J. M Golden, Watch Commander
=======================================================
