Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2017) – All westbound lanes of I-40 are back open.

Authority: Lt. J. H. Marsh, Watch Commander

GREENSBORO, NC (July 7, 2017) – All westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed between W. Gate City Boulevard and W. Wendover Avenue due to a vehicle collision involving serious injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Authority: Lt. J. H. Marsh, Watch Commander

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.