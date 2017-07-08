Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory I 40

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2017) – All westbound lanes of I-40 are back open.

Authority: Lt. J. H. Marsh, Watch Commander

GREENSBORO, NC (July 7, 2017) – All westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed between W. Gate City Boulevard and W. Wendover Avenue due to a vehicle collision involving serious injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Authority: Lt. J. H. Marsh, Watch Commander

