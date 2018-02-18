Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Groometown Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All lanes of Groometown Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All lanes of Groometown Road are closed between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive due to a two-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and a damaged utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.