Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Groometown Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All lanes of Groometown Road are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All lanes of Groometown Road are closed between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive due to a two-vehicle collision involving minor injuries and a damaged utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
