Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – Al lanes of E. Wendover Avenue are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – E. Wendover Avenue at E. Lindsay Street are down to one lane in both directions due to a vehicle collision involving a sedan and a tractor trailer with property damage only. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.