UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – Al lanes of E. Wendover Avenue are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2017) – E. Wendover Avenue at E. Lindsay Street are down to one lane in both directions due to a vehicle collision involving a sedan and a tractor trailer with property damage only. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue"